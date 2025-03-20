NASCAR legend hits out at Hollywood star's Cup Series performance

A NASCAR legend has criticized a Hollywood legend's appearance at the Pennzoil 400 last weekend.

Morgan Freeman delivered the famous 'Drivers, start your engines' call to action in Las Vegas, with many looking forward to the delivery of the famously velvet-voiced movie star.

In the event, Freeman's delivery fell a little flat, with the Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves actor failing to impress some of the veteran racers watching on.

The race in Las Vegas was won by Josh Berry, the first Cup Series win of his career, which likely puts him into his first playoff place for the end of the year.

Morgan Freeman NASCAR address criticized

Speaking on the 'Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour' podcast, the eponymous Harvick said: “I’m just going to be honest with you, I thought his command was not very good. I don’t know what I was expecting, but it wasn’t that exciting.

"Just kind of came across as ‘Eh, I don’t want to be here.’ That’s how it felt to me. If you’re going to be the grand marshall and you’re going to give the command, you better bring the heat.”

Before the race, the 87-year-old Freeman had said in a statement: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the grand marshal for this NASCAR race.

“It’s a true honor to be part of such an incredible tradition, and I can’t wait to see the energy, passion, and excitement that fills the track. Let’s rev up those engines and make this race unforgettable!”

