Lewis Hamilton ready for championship boost after disaster debut

Lewis Hamilton has had his bid for a record eighth Formula 1 championship boosted by his own team principal.

Last weekend's race in Australia was a disaster for the Scuderia, finishing with just a handful of points after a weekend which saw them looking sluggish in the key sessions.

Leclerc could only manage eighth while Hamilton endured a dismal debut weekend with the Maranello outfit, qualifying eighth and finishing down in 10th.

Formula 1 heads to China this weekend for round two of the season, and Hamilton has been handed a boost from his new team boss Fred Vasseur.

Ferrari set for improved China package?

Vasseur has been particularly buoyant, despite Ferrari's opening weekend woes, as Ferrari go in search of their first title of any kind since 2008 with their new high-profile driver pairing.

Hamilton has moved to Ferrari hoping to get back into contention for a record-breaking eighth world title, but his and Ferrari's Australian GP performance wouldn't have filled him with any hope that he can surpass the likes of Lando Norris and Max Verstappen this season.

Now though, Vasseur has suggested that his two drivers may be driving an improved package in China compared to what was on offer in Australia, hinting at changes being made for race two.

"In Australia we didn’t see the real Ferrari, in China we start from scratch," he defiantly told AutoRacer.it.

Hamilton will certainly hope so, after coming across as quite frustrated with his new race engineer Riccardo Adami at the Australian GP, and seemingly not being able to get past the Williams of Alex Albon for much of the first stint of the race.

