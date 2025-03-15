Verstappen and Norris handed car inspection VERDICT at Australian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are two of 10 drivers who have been handed car inspection verdicts from the FIA ahead of Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.

The two 2024 championship protagonists are once again set to battle it out in Melbourne, with Norris claiming pole and Verstappen putting his car in third behind Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri.

McLaren's dominant pace - with Norris almost four tenths up on Verstappen - suggests that they will be in the running once again for both of the 2025 championships.

Lando Norris claimed pole position for the Australian Grand Prix

Lando Norris is hoping to challenge Max Verstappen for the 2025 title

Norris and Verstappen handed FIA verdict

Ahead of the season getting underway in Melbourne, McLaren were the favourites for both titles, with Verstappen expected to struggle at Red Bull despite heading into the year once again as reigning champion.

Norris had a faster car than the Dutchman for large periods of the 2024 season, but was unable to mount a serious challenge to Verstappen's crown, but early indications suggest the challenge will be much stiffer for Verstappen in 2025.

Now, following the Australian GP qualifying session, an official FIA document has revealed that Verstappen and Norris were among 10 cars to be weighed after the session, in routine, random checks.

Verstappen's car was also subject to aerodynamic component checks following the session, alongside two of his other competitors.

The FIA confirmed that all components that were checked across a variety of different cars were found to be in conformity with the Formula 1 technical regulations.

