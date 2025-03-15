Verstappen and Norris handed car inspection VERDICT at Australian Grand Prix
Verstappen and Norris handed car inspection VERDICT at Australian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are two of 10 drivers who have been handed car inspection verdicts from the FIA ahead of Sunday's Australian Grand Prix.
The two 2024 championship protagonists are once again set to battle it out in Melbourne, with Norris claiming pole and Verstappen putting his car in third behind Norris' team-mate Oscar Piastri.
READ MORE: F1 Race Today: Australian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: McLarens DESTROY Verstappen in Red Bull disaster session
McLaren's dominant pace - with Norris almost four tenths up on Verstappen - suggests that they will be in the running once again for both of the 2025 championships.
Norris and Verstappen handed FIA verdict
Ahead of the season getting underway in Melbourne, McLaren were the favourites for both titles, with Verstappen expected to struggle at Red Bull despite heading into the year once again as reigning champion.
Norris had a faster car than the Dutchman for large periods of the 2024 season, but was unable to mount a serious challenge to Verstappen's crown, but early indications suggest the challenge will be much stiffer for Verstappen in 2025.
Now, following the Australian GP qualifying session, an official FIA document has revealed that Verstappen and Norris were among 10 cars to be weighed after the session, in routine, random checks.
Verstappen's car was also subject to aerodynamic component checks following the session, alongside two of his other competitors.
The FIA confirmed that all components that were checked across a variety of different cars were found to be in conformity with the Formula 1 technical regulations.
READ MORE: Australian Grand Prix hit by red flag after UNUSUAL problem
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR star Christopher Bell reveals issue that prevented Cup Series four-peat
- 10 minutes ago
NASCAR Today: Michael Jordan hits back as Kyle Busch’s SAVAGE nickname for rival revealed
- Today 13:18
Joey Logano and Kyle Busch demand NASCAR change over CONTROVERSIAL issue
- 1 uur geleden
F1 2025 Chinese Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast today from Shanghai International Circuit
- 2 uur geleden
McLaren suffer championship setback after late FIA penalty verdict at Australian Grand Prix
- 3 uur geleden
Denny Hamlin DEMOTED after Las Vegas penalty as Nevada nightmare sees star plummet
- Today 14:00