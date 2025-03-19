F1 Race Engineers: Hamilton, Verstappen and every driver's team radio stars

Everyone knows the 20 drivers sat behind the wheel in 2025, with their teams and bosses, but who are the key voices in their ears?

Race engineers may very rarely have their faces shown on Formula 1 broadcasts, but you'll hear them more often than you'd expect every single race weekend.

A race engineer is the point of communication between the driver and the team during a session, whether that is guiding them through their strategy, helping them improve performance or coaching a driver to manage their car - or in Gianpiero Lambiase's case calming down a foul-mouthed Max Verstappen.

Over the years some race engineers have become household names with the likes of Peter Bonnington becoming iconic with his catchphrase to Lewis Hamilton 'it's hammer time'.

But who are all 20 of F1's race engineers and who will they work alongside in 2025?

Who are the 20 F1 race engineers in 2025?

Will Joseph had a lot to celebrate in 2024

Lando Norris: Will Joseph

Will Joseph has a long history at McLaren where he began his career in 2006 as their rear suspension engineer, and in 2012 he moved to trackside performance engineering working with champions Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

He became Lando Norris' race engineer following his arrival at McLaren, and in 2024 Joseph was also promoted as the team's director of race engineering.

Oscar Piastri: Tom Stallard

Before becoming a race engineer, Tom Stallard was an Olympic rower where he won a silver medal in the men's eight for Great Britain at the 2008 games in Beijing.

After Stallard retired from the sport, he joined McLaren and became Jenson Button's race engineer in 2014, subsequently working with Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo before Oscar Piastri arrived at the team.

Riccardo Adami will replace Peter Bonnington as Lewis Hamilton's race engineer at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton: Riccardo Adami

Riccardo Adami will be the 'new Bono', working alongside Lewis Hamilton as his first race engineer at Ferrari.

The Italian previously worked at Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls), but left the team in 2015 where he reunited with Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari, and worked with Carlos Sainz after he arrived in 2021.

Charles Leclerc: Bryan Bozzi

Bryan Bozzi replaced Xavier Marcos as Charles Leclerc's race engineer at Imola in 2024, and was alongside the Ferrari star during his iconic win in Monaco the same year.

Previous to then, Bozzi worked as Leclerc's performance engineer, and originally joined Ferrari in 2012 as a wind tunnel research & development engineer.

Red Bull

Gianpiero Lambiase is Max Verstappen's race engineer

Max Verstappen: Gianpiero Lambiase

Gianpiero Lambiase is not just there to calm Max Verstappen down via team radio, but is an integral part of the champion's team and has been his race engineer throughout all four of the Dutchman's championship victories.

Lambiase started his F1 career in 2005 at Jordan and remained with the team through their various name transformations such as Midland, Spyker, and Force India, before he joined Red Bull in 2015.

Liam Lawson: Richard Wood

The new Red Bull star will partner with Richard Wood for 2025, who served as Sergio Perez's performance engineer prior to his F1 exit.

Wood replaced Perez's race engineer Hugh Bird for the 2024 Dutch GP, after his colleague went on paternity leave.

Peter Bonnington will work with Kimi Antonelli following Lewis Hamilton's exit

Kimi Antonelli: Peter Bonnington

The iconic voice in Lewis Hamilton's ear at Mercedes, Peter Bonnington has become synonymous with Hamilton's championship winning years.

However, the engineer did not follow Hamilton to Ferrari and has remained at Mercedes, not only as Kimi Antonelli's race engineer but also as the team's head of race engineering.

George Russell: Marcus Dudley

Marcus Dudley entered F1 in 2006 as a mathematical modeller at Honda Racing, and joined Mercedes as a performance engineer in 2013.

He will continue in his role as George Russell's race engineer in 2025, a position he has held since 2023.

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso will work with Andrew Vizard in 2025

Fernando Alonso: Andrew Vizard

Andrew Vizard was appointed as Lance Stroll's race engineer in 2024, but has now moved to Fernando Alonso's car for the 2025 season.

The engineer moved to Aston Martin in 2023, after five years at Williams and will work alongside the two-time world champion as the team attempts to move up the grid.

Lance Stroll: Gary Gannon

Aston Martin signed Gary Gannon from Haas for the 2025 season, and has been named as Lance Stroll's race engineer.

Gannon previously served as Nico Hulkenberg's race engineer at Haas, also working with Mick Schumacher and Romain Grosjean.

Alpine

Pierre Gasly: John Howard

An Alpine employee for 13 years, John Howard will return as Pierre Gasly's race engineer after he was appointed in the role last season.

Howard had worked his way up to a senior performance engineer by 2022, before his new role of race engineer was announced in 2024.

Jack Doohan: Josh Peckett

Josh Peckett worked with Esteban Ocon as his race engineer at Alpine, reuniting with the Frenchman as former Manor team members.

Instead of leaving with Ocon to Haas, Peckett has remained at Alpine where he will guide Jack Doohan during his first season in F1.

Racing Bulls

VCARB have a new lineup for 2025

Yuki Tsunoda: Ernesto Desiderio

Yuki Tsunoda's first F1 race engineer was Mattia Spini, but he was promoted to chief race engineer in 2024 opening up the role alongside the Japanese driver for Ernesto Desiderio.

Desiderio has been involved with two rival F1 teams including a season at Williams and four years at Haas.

Isack Hadjar: Pierre Hamelin

Pierre Hamelin has served as an engineer at Racing Bulls in its various guises, such as Toro Rosso and Alpha Tauri since 2014.

Isack Hadjar will be the latest in a long list of drivers he has worked with at the team, that includes Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson.

Haas

Esteban Ocon: Laura Muller

The Haas star made history as the first female F1 race engineer, and will oversee Esteban Ocon's first season with Haas.

Muller previously worked in sportscar championships DTM and GT, before joining Haas in 2022 where her 'determination' convinced team boss Ayao Komatsu that she was the right fit for Ocon.

Ollie Bearman: Ronan O’Hare

Haas' young driver will work alongside Ronan O'Hare in 2025, with the Irish engineer boasting a wealth of experience at rival F1 teams such as Mercedes, Williams and Toro Rosso.

Prior to that he was a research engineer at Brawn GP, and enters his fourth season with Haas having being promoted from the role of performance engineer.

Williams

Carlos Sainz: Gaetan Jego

The new Williams driver will have a new race engineer in 2025 with Adami remaining at Ferrari, and will join forces with Gaetan Jego.

Jego has 14 years of experience at ART Grand Prix not only in single seaters but also sportscar series such as DTM.

Alex Albon: James Urwin

James Urwin enters his fourth season as Alex Albon's race engineer and has been in this role at Williams since 2017, working with Lance Stroll and then George Russell.

Prior to F1, Urwin worked in the European Le Mans Series and British GT as a mechanic.

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg is new to Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg: Steven Petrik

Arriving from Ferrari last year, the Sauber race engineer worked with Valtteri Bottas in his final season with the team.

Petrik will join forces with Nico Hulkenberg following his arrival at Sauber, and his eight years of experience as a performance engineer at Ferrari will hopefully come in handy.

Gabriel Bortoleto: Jose Manuel Lopez

Jose Manuel Lopez arrives at Sauber to work with Gabriel Bortoleto from McLaren, where he worked closely with Lando Norris.

He was mainly Norris' performance engineer at the team, and even acted as his race engineer whilst Will Joseph was on paternity leave in 2023.

