Kyle Larson makes HUGE dirt racing series announcement as $18 MILLION revelation emerges

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has made a huge commitment to a racing series away from NASCAR.

Larson has claimed 29 race victories and 184 top-ten finishes across his Cup Series career, becoming one of the best talents of this current generation of drivers.

However, he has failed to back up his 2021 championship victory thus far, a hoodoo that he is hoping to banish in 2025 having picked up two top-three finishes in the opening four races of the season.

Now, the 32-year-old has revealed the details of a revamped dirt racing series, which will involve some eye-watering prize money.

Kyle Larson is a co-owner of High Limit Racing

New franchise system posed

Before NASCAR, Larson was a highly successful dirt track racer, and he has carried on doing races in various categories during his Cup Series career.

The Larson-owned High Limit Racing have announced details of a franchise-based system for the dirt racing series, which will come into effect for the 2026 season.

It involves 10 team owners who are currently racing in High Limit Racing entering a franchise system that will be focused on 'creating a sustainable business model for its race teams.'

Up to $18 million will be available to the new franchises over the course of the next four seasons, with that amount being achieved if one team wins all four championships, but high bonuses being paid up and down the grid.

On top of this, there is scope for up to five more teams to enter the series from 2028, expanding the current championship to a 15-team championship.

