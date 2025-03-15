NASCAR star admits EMBARRASSMENT over retirement

A former NASCAR Cup Series star has opened up on feeling 'embarrassed' following his retirement from the sport back in 2017.

28-time race winner Carl Edwards has recently been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, having raced in 12 different seasons of the sport, finishing runner-up on two occasions in 2008 and 2011.

Edwards decided to call time on his career after the 2016 season at the age of just 37, deciding to pursue other opportunities and spend more time with his young family.

The now 45-year-old spent the majority of his career with the Roush Racing team, before calling time on his spell in the sport just two years into a partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Edwards admits feeling 'lost'

Now, Edwards has revealed how he felt in the early years of his retirement, suggesting that he was 'embarrassed' to tell people that he had quit the sport, and revealing a potential comeback option.

The Missouri man is also a NASCAR Xfinity Series champion, winning thaparticularly championship back in 2007 when it was known as the NASCAR Busch Series.

"I was really a little bit lost," Edwards admitted to the Dale Jr Download. "I would go places, you would walk into a room where the year before everyone was like 'oh it's Carl, man I watched the race, how's everything going, what you got next?'

"And I always felt really comfortable because it was like 'we're getting ready for Darlington' and people for years were like 'how's your season going?' and I'd be like 'I'm not racing anymore', and they'd look at you like what the hell are you talking about.

"It was so strange, and I felt embarrassed telling people 'well really I'm trying to be a good Dad, I'm trying to be a good husband', and they'd look at me like 'okay'.

"I remember somebody really high up in the sport called me about six months through the first year and said 'hey, you done being on vacation, you done playing? You coming back?', and I get it."

