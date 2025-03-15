FIA announce huge grid PENALTIES for multiple drivers

Three Formula 2 teams have been handed huge grid penalties at the Australian Grand Prix, following rule infringements.

Formula 1 isn't the only series kicking off their season this weekend, with both F2 and F3 races taking place at the Albert Park Circuit.

A number of F2 graduates have made the step up to F1 in 2025, including Isack Hadjar, 2024 champion Gabriel Bortoleto, Ollie Bearman and Kimi Antonelli.

Whilst Bortoleto claimed the F2 title in 2024, it is perhaps Antonelli who has garnered the most attention after he replaced Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, and has the chance of driving in a race winning seat during his rookie season.

Kimi Antonelli is amongst the new drivers on the 2025 F1 grid

F2 driver Arvid Lindblad acquired his Super Licence over the winter break

FIA award first Formula 2 penalties of 2025

Amongst the F2 stars hopeful to emulate their predecessors and claim an F1 seat, are Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad, and 2024 F3 champion Leonardo Fornaroli.

The first main race of the 2025 F2 season is yet to get underway, but three teams were penalised by the FIA for both the sprint and main races at the Australian GP.

DAMS Lucas Oil, Rodin Motorsport, and TRIDENT were found to have broken Article 10.2a of the sporting regulations alongside Article 1.5.2, Article 8.4.10 and Article 8.4.11 of the technical regulations.

The cars of Jak Crawford, Amaury Cordeel, Alex Dunne and Max Esterson were found to have modified a standard part of the car, with an air pressure sensor installed which coveys the airflow beneath it into the pipeline of the pressure sensor.

All three teams have been fined €10,000 per car, and the FIA also decided that both cars in each team will serve a 10-place-grid penalty during both the sprint and feature race in Melbourne, due to the unfair advantage of the sensor that their rivals did not possess.

Alongside these penalties, the stewards have also recommended that rival teams have the opportunity to apply for permission to use similar sensors during in-season testing in Bahrain, with the three penalised teams also restricted to two days of running.

