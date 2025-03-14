NASCAR star Bubba Wallace makes 'special' Michael Jordan reveal

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace has opened up on his relationship with Michael Jordan, in his fifth straight year of driving for the NBA legend's 23XI Racing team.

It's more common to see Jordan at a NASCAR race than a basketball game in recent years, with his Airness' love of stock car racing well known.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson weakness EXPOSED as penalties revealed ahead of Las Vegas

READ MORE: Fans call for NASCAR legend to lose TV job

Wallace has spoken about the link between him and his team owner before, noting last year that Jordan had sent him words of encouragement after a tough weekend at the Coke Zero 400 in Daytona.

In a wide-ranging interview with Outkick, Wallace revealed just how close the pair are, with the hall of famer sending him a message on every single race day.

.@BubbaWallace talks about the landscape of the country and how it’s transitioned to NASCAR @TreyWallace_ pic.twitter.com/s0rrwYbkXW — OutKick (@Outkick) March 12, 2025

READ MORE: NASCAR star joins new team after STUNNING retirement

Jordan 'important for every last employee'

"One of the first texts I get every Sunday, whether pre-race or postrace is from MJ, each and every weekend," he said. "He's always watching, no matter where he's at in the world, and I think that's really cool.

"I think that's beneficial for all of us, and I mean that for myself to every last employee at 23XI. They know the commitment he has, and it's really special to be a part of it."

Speaking last season while in a hectic race for a playoff spot – which he ultimately missed out on – Wallace revealed: "I had [Jordan] text me and he said, ‘Things you want more cost more'.

"All day yesterday and all day, in the middle of the night, I’m telling myself you’ve just got to go out there and have the best race you’ve ever had of your life."

READ MORE: NASCAR chief announces Joey Logano penalty verdict ahead of Las Vegas race

Related