Hamilton issues clear statement as vital advice revealed

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has issued a clear statement in a recent interview, offering readers some vital advice on life.

Hamilton is one of, if not, the greatest driver the sport of F1 has seen, but he has recently left his comfort zone at Mercedes to embark on a new challenge at Ferrari.

The 40-year-old has signed a multi-year deal with the team, but alongside his F1 duties, as always, he will be balancing his off-track passions.

Whether it's as an aspiring musician, working in fashion, or helping launch a non-alcohol brand, Hamilton has always been keen to expose himself to unfamiliar environments.

Now in an interview with LinkedIn, he has given his words of wisdom when asked what advice he would offer any young professional.

F1 star Lewis Hamilton offers key business tips

Hamilton said: "Everyone is different, so you can really only be guided by what works for you. As long as you follow your passions, find a challenge that makes sense for your life and that works with your skills, you'll be fine.

"Don't measure a 'good' job or success based on what you think you should do, look for something that will leave you fulfilled and leading the life you want to live."

When reminded on his entrepreneurial exploits, Hamilton then gave key tips on how to operate outside of a familiar industry.

He added: "It's all about how you prioritize. Before you add anything else to your plate, you should first make sure you have the bandwidth and the hunger to really explore something new. For a lot of people, it makes sense to really focus in on their career, but if you're like me and you want to try different things then you have to take the time to figure out what that looks like.

"For me, if I take on a new project then I need to know I'm going to be able to commit to making it a success. I don't do anything by halves and give everything as much of my time and energy as I can, but I only have so much time away from the track, so I choose partners and projects that really align with my values and what I want to achieve."

