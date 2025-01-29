Hamilton demands Ferrari REPLACEMENT after debut drive

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has reportedly demanded several changes be made to the Ferrari car after his debut drive last week.

After his move to the Italian team, Ferrari are making the most of the testing of previous cars program to get Hamilton up to speed, giving him a run out in their 2023 SF-23 car last week at Fiorano Circuit.

Hamilton has also taken to the track in Barcelona this week, unfortunately crashing his car whilst testing the 2023 machinery.

However, ahead of the test in Barcelona, media in Italy claim that Hamilton asked for a few key changes to be made to the car to better suit him.

Lewis Hamilton will take to the track with Ferrari again later this week

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a memorable Maranello debut

Can Hamilton win a world title with Ferrari?

According to AutoRacer, one area of the car that Hamilton requested be changed was with the pedals.

The positioning of these is specific to each driver, and given the high intensity of F1, it is understandable that Hamilton wants these to be in the perfect place and comfortable for him moving forward.

This was not the only change, however. According to the report, Hamilton has also made several adjustments to Charles Leclerc's old steering wheel to better suit his own preferences.

Of course, Hamilton's first run out with these changes did not go to plan, but the minor crash in Barcelona is surely just a small setback ahead of the 2025 campaign.

With Ferrari having finished the season second in the constructors' standings last season, the seven-time champion will surely be eyeing that elusive eighth championship when the new season begins.

