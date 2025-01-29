Hamilton told to RETIRE from F1 if Ferrari scenario arises

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been told to retire, but only on one condition.

Hamilton has made a major move to Ferrari for the 2025 season, with a switch to the Scuderia bringing about a fresh opportunity to win a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship.

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari was announced at the beginning of last year after a difficult few seasons at Mercedes where the Brit failed to find himself in championship contention.

With Ferrari having finished second in the constructors' standings in 2024, and new regulations on the horizon in 2026, Hamilton appears to have two potential opportunities to claim that elusive title number eight.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch is complete

Lewis Hamilton took the track with Ferrari at Fiorano

When will Hamilton retire from F1?

Hamilton joined Ferrari on a multi-year deal, with his contract in place for the 2025 and 2026 seasons, but the end date has not been specified.

However, Dutch racing driver, Tom Coronel believes Hamilton should retire from the sport if he becomes a world champion in 2025, which would be an early exit.

“I would also say: Ferrari is just your final destination. Become World Champion and disappear,” Coronel said to Racingnews365 on Hamilton.

“At the end of last season they were the strongest, so then I would say, just start strong in 2025 and just finish it off.

“In the red suit, in the first year, tick this off and then you’re done. Then you can do other things in life."

