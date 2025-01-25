Red Bull exits continue after Ricciardo axe

Exits from Red Bull have continued into 2025, after Daniel Ricciardo's departure from the team last year and Sergio Perez being stepped down from a driving role.

The Australian driver came back to the team in 2023, first as a reserve and then driving for junior team AlphaTauri (later VCARB, now Racing Bulls) in replacement of Nyck de Vries.

However, Ricciardo’s return did not go to plan and the Aussie star was unable to unleash his previous potential, as team-mate Yuki Tsunoda acquired most of VCARB’s points in 2024.

Ricciardo’s career eventually came to an end after a disastrous performance at the Singapore GP in September, and was promptly replaced by Liam Lawson, who moves up to Red Bull this year.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to F1 in 2023

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 career ended after the 2024 Singapore GP

Racing Bulls sponsor exit revealed

Ricciardo's exit in 2024 has been followed by a further departure, with Racing Bulls parting ways with a major sponsor ahead of the 2025 season.

According to the team's website, Orlen is no longer included in the list of the team’s sponsors, despite the Polish petroleum company featuring prominently on the car in the past two seasons.

Orlen joined Red Bull’s sister team in 2023, alongside Ricciardo’s return to F1, although the sponsor’s exit is unconnected to Aussie star’s departure.

The brand has been linked to F1 for several years, particularly as a lead sponsor of former driver Robert Kubica who last competed in full season in 2019.

Orlen backed Kubica the year he made his return to Williams, and followed him to Alfa Romeo in his role as reserve driver in 2020.

Following their exit from the team, Orlen will not join a rival F1 outfit and are expected to use their sponsorship budget to invest in the development of young drivers.

