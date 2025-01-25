Hamilton unveils NEW tattoo in emotional tribute

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has unveiled a new addition to his extensive tattoo collection.

The seven-time world champion has made a huge switch from Mercedes to Ferrari this off-season, making his debut appearance in red overalls this week.

Having lacked the pace to be regularly competitive at the front of the order in recent seasons, Hamilton will hope a switch to the Scuderia can bring about a change of fortunes.

What a story it would be if the British star could claim a historic eighth world championship whilst driving for the sport's most iconic team.

Lewis Hamilton has departed Mercedes for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton made his first appearance as a Ferrari driver this week

New Lewis Hamilton tattoo revealed

It appears a move to Ferrari is not the only significant Hamilton change heading into the new year, however.

The Brit already has a vast array of ink, including a stunning back tattoo with the catchphrase 'still I rise' featuring prominently.

Now, however, Hamilton's tattooist has revealed a new tattoo on his lower neck, featuring the number '11:11'. In the post, the artist revealed that Hamilton had got the tattoo in tribute to his mother.

Family is clearly very important to Hamilton, with his father Anthony having played a prominent role in the British star's career and the seven-time champion having previously revealed plans to include his mother's maiden name — Larbalestier — in his own.

It was also incredibly telling that as Hamilton embarked on his first week at the Ferrari factory in Maranello this week, both his father Anthony and mother Carmen were spotted alongside him.

