Hamilton Ferrari team-mate in AWKWARD fan mix-up

A Formula 1 star has been caught up in a hilarious mix-up after Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion announced his move last February, but only officially complete the move as the clock struck midnight this New Years.

He has been unable, however, to add to his trophy collection since his 2020 championship triumph, and had grown increasingly frustrated at his lack of pace in recent years, a key factor behind his decision to make the shock switch.

Lewis Hamilton made his first appearance for Ferrari this week

The seven-time champion was in action at the Fiorano circuit

Leclerc sees the funny side after fan request

Hamilton was officially unveiled by his new employers at their Maranello base earlier this week, admitting he was delighted to finally realise a long-held ambition to represent the famous Italian outfit.

Fans were given a glimpse of the 105-time race winner sporting the iconic Ferrari race suit the following day, before he got on track - wearing a special yellow helmet - at the Fiorano circuit on Wednesday morning.

Many turned out to see their new hero in action, but found it difficult to pick out the former McLaren star due to the thick fog which had engulfed much of the track.

Hamilton's new team-mate, Charles Leclerc, also got behind the wheel of the 2023 F1 model following Hamilton's session, but was happy to let his colleague steal the spotlight.

The Monegasque, however, did take some time to speak to some supporters after his test run, signing autographs and posing for pictures.

He also got involved in a light-hearted exchange with one loyal fan who asked him to sign a jersey featuring the name of his former Ferrari partner Carlos Sainz.

Fortunately, Leclerc saw the funny side and reassured the individual that he would honour the request regardless.

A fan giving Charles a Carlos shirt to sign



“I know it's Carlos, sorry”

“It’s great”



Charles reassured the fan and signed it with the biggest smile, Carlos is missed in Fiorano 🤍🥹 pic.twitter.com/MIf50ZdPVm — ari (@itsnotme_ari) January 22, 2025

