Versteppen FUMING after brutal double penalty

Max Verstappen has been his with a massive penalty after committing an unusually simple mistake.

The four-time Formula 1 world champion completed his quartet of titles in 2024, holding off Lando Norris and other rivals despite Red Bull falling to third in the constructors' title.

Verstappen will be handed a new challenge with Red Bull once the 2025 season commences in March, racing alongside a new team-mate in Liam Lawson after the team opted to drop Sergio Perez at the end of last year.

Lawson ruffled feathers during his stint at the junior team as a result of his brash on-track demeanour on occasion, most notably when he flashed Perez the middle finger from behind the wheel at the Mexican racer's home grand prix.

Verstappen has similarly become known for his somewhat aggressive driving style and short temper, with there being plenty of potential for the duo to clash in their debut season as team-mates.

Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen will be team-mates at Red Bull this season

Max Verstappen was handed a bizarre penalty during the 2024 F1 season for swearing in a press conference

Verstappen's Daytona mishaps hand team major setback

Despite F1 currently enjoying a winter break, Verstappen has not shied away from continuing to race, getting behind the wheel to compete in the virtual 24 Hours of Daytona with his team Redline.

Verstappen is well known for his love of sim racing and frequently competes with the team in endurance events, at times to the displeasure of his Red Bull F1 team.

Just last weekend, however, the 27-year-old was handed a penalty after entering the final round of the 2024-25 GTP IMSA Global Esports Championship as a wildcard.

Max Verstappen is an avid sim racer

Whilst racing the number 20 BMW M Hybrid V8 in the virtual Daytona 24 this weekend, Verstappen was hit with a penalty once again after a pitlane incident.

During the Red Bull star's stint at the wheel on Saturday night, Verstappen made the same costly mistake twice and was slapped with two 40-second penalties for driving into the pitlane unsafely.

Verstappen's mishap was caught on the event's live stream, where he had been taking part in a Q&A with fans whilst taking part in the endurance race, the mistakes clearly taking their toll on the F1 superstar, who immediately exclaimed 'f***', his X-rated language clear despite the muted audio.

mad max simracing edition. he got two 40 sec penalties for unsafely entering the pitlane 🥲 pic.twitter.com/pRORTJ6TVl — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) January 19, 2025

