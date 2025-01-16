Horner quizzed on Red Bull EXIT after tough year
Horner quizzed on Red Bull EXIT after tough year
Christian Horner has been quizzed on his future at Red Bull, after a turbulent 2024 season on and off the track.
Allegations of inappropriate behaviour toward a female employee came to light early in the year, kicking off a difficult year within the team.
READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip
Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation, however the controversy prompted internal instability at Red Bull with calls for him to step down from his role.
Moreover, Red Bull then had to contend with the decline in pace of their car, as their rivals McLaren and Ferrari outpaced them and eventually finished higher in the constructors’ championship.
Will Horner step down from Red Bull?
In addition to Red Bull’s drop in performance throughout 2024, the team also lost major figures Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, who have both departed for rival teams Aston Martin and Sauber.
Despite all of their problems in 2024, Red Bull won the drivers’ title with Max Verstappen in what was one of his toughest title fights.
When asked if he thought of resigning during Red Bull’s difficulties in 2024, Horner issued a defiant update where he claimed he never considered leaving the team.
“I’ve never, ever had that thought cross my mind, to be honest with you,” he said to PlanetF1.com.
“There’s a very exciting next chapter coming up with Red Bull Powertrains – it’s the biggest challenge we’ve taken on in the 20 years that we’ve been in the sport. I think the next chapter is potentially one of the most exciting chapters.
“You’re always learning in this business.”
READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton tipped for 2025 Ferrari DEFEAT by Wolff
- 37 minutes ago
Horner quizzed on Red Bull EXIT after tough year
- 2 uur geleden
Ricciardo issues emotional statement on LA wildfires
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull rivals WARNED after poaching key legend
- Today 04:00
Mercedes car sale to SHATTER record price
- Today 02:30
Tom Brady set for SHOCK Indy 500 entry with former Red Bull star
- Today 00:30