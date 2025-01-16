Ricciardo issues emotional statement on LA wildfires

Daniel Ricciardo has become the latest star from the world of motorsport to speak out on his heartbreak over the LA wildfires.

A series of 30 wildfires have devastated the area this month, with thousands of homes destroyed and 25 people confirmed to have died.

The blazes were fuelled by dry Santa Ana winds, and have forced thousands of residents from their homes, whilst stretching the efforts of firefighters and first responders trying to stop the disaster.

Wind speeds continue to climb threatening to spread the remaining four blazes, which firefighters have progressed in tackling during a few days of calmer conditions.

Ricciardo releases statement on Los Angeles wildfires

As firefighters, first responders, volunteers and local residents continue to fight the wildfire, the devastating impact on the region is already apparent with various relief efforts highlighted.

Amongst various celebrities who have donated money to the L.A. wildfires, former F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has released a statement, revealing his heartbreak at the disaster and how to help with relief efforts.

“Los Angeles has been part of my life the last 10 years and seeing the devastation occur over the last week has been heartbreaking,” Ricciardo wrote on his Instagram stories.

“It is going to take a massive effort to rebuild these communities and restore what so many called home.

“Here is one of the many places we can help, no matter how big or small (this is not a competition, it’s the thought that counts!)

“Thank you firefighters, first responders, the volunteers, anyone who has put themself in a position to help, you are all heroes and an example of good in the world.”

Ricciardo then signposted a link to The Entertainment Industry Foundation’s website, where people can donate to help the community tackle the devastating wildfires in L.A.

