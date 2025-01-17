F1 manager reveals talks over SHOCK Red Bull move

A Formula 1 manager has opened up on shock mid-season talks which could have taken their driver to Red Bull.

Sergio Perez left the team after the 2024 season after a shambolic season which saw him finish just eighth in the drivers' championship standings, a full 285 points behind team-mate and champion Max Verstappen.

Despite Perez’s contract extension until 2026, the team opted to terminate his deal prematurely after Red Bull were faced with a third place finish in the constructors’ championship.

The 34-year-old was replaced by VCARB star Liam Lawson, who has been presented with the unenviable task of racing alongside Max Verstappen as his 2025 team-mate.

Sergio Perez was axed from Red Bull

Liam Lawson will race for Red Bull in 2025

Colapinto Red Bull talks unveiled

Prior to Perez’s axe, various names were attached to his seat, including Williams star turned Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

The Argentine was originally tipped to join Red Bull following his impressive points scoring debut with Williams, however a series of crashes towards the end of 2024 saw this eventuality diminish.

Colapinto’s manager has since revealed that his camp engaged in talks with Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, amid rumours of Perez’s axe from the team.

Franco Colapinto reportedly entered talks with Red Bull

“Clearly Christian [Horner] showed an interest in Franco, which could be on the Red Bull side as Max’s teammate or on the Red Bull second team side; and like others, because there have been more,” she said in an interview with Infobae.

“He wanted to know what the situation is with Williams and have a chat with James [Vowles]. The thing is that then the Red Bull route, for different things, couldn’t happen.

“First of all, because Red Bull has a board, they have a very strong academy, with drivers who were there waiting and well, that didn’t work out.

“But yes, Christian’s visit was really a way for Williams to understand what Franco’s situation was for the future.”

