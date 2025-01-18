F1 team unleash championship-winning car

A Formula 1 team have unleashed one of their championship-winning cars ahead of the 2025 season.

With the new campaign just around the corner, Williams would have been forgiven for putting their full focus on this year's car and their new driver lineup in Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz.

However, as seen in a recent clip posted on their social media channels, they are taking time to remember and embrace their history, too.

Nigel Mansell alongside Sir Frank Williams

Mansell reunites with Williams in social media reveal

Williams have a fine history in the sport having won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships during their time in the sport.

In 1992, the team scooped both crowns, with their FW14B proving the class of the field, with Nigel Mansell famously at the wheel as he secured his only ever drivers' title in F1.

Now, the British F1 legend has been reunited with his 1992 championship-winning car in a shock social media reveal.

In a video posted to Williams’ social media channels, the British racing legend was welcomed with a Williams Heritage lorry which pulled up alongside the champion and revealed his 1992 challenger.

Mansell, who appeared shocked at the surprise, got up close to his old machinery as he appeared to reminisce about the features designed by Adrian Newey.

In Mansell’s one and only title-winning season, the Brit claimed nine race victories and a total of 12 podiums in the FW14B, as he finished 52 points ahead of team-mate Riccardo Patrese.

