Red Bull rivals WARNED after poaching key legend
Aston Martin have been warned that the signing of a Formula 1 legend won't save them from obscurity.
The Lawrence Stroll-owned team hired a legendary F1 designer and engineer away from a perennial champion last year, changing the landscape of the whole sport.
The 2023 RB19 will go down in history as the most successful car of all time, as the team claimed 21 of a possible 22 race victories across the year.
Instead, Adrian Newey will team up with Aston Martin later this year, as the Silverstone-based outfit seek to get themselves into championship contention.
Newey's Aston Martin influence
With Newey on his way, a new team principal following a major leadership restructure, and a two-time world champion in Fernando Alonso in their ranks, Aston Martin are heading into the 2025 season with big hopes.
However, Newey will not join the team until March, and his main focus will be on the 2026 car, with new regulations sweeping into the sport.
Aston Martin failed to score a single podium in 2024, and former world champion Jacques Villeneuve has suggested that 2025 will also be a disappointing season for the Silverstone outfit.
"I would say Aston Martin will be the biggest disappointment of 2025," Villeneuve told Action Network.
"Not because they will do a bad job, but because people are expecting them to start winning because Adrian Newey is there, but he hasn't had time yet to have an effect on the team so the expectations from outsiders and fans will be misplaced.
"It will be disappointing not because of bad results but because they won't be what people are wanting and hoping to see with Newey there. It takes time."
