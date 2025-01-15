'Historic' F1 star return backed after sacking

A member of Sergio Perez's entourage has spoken about the Mexican star's Formula 1 future.

The one-time drivers' championship runner-up struggled horribly in 2024, finishing just eighth in the 2024 standings.

This was hardly a good look given that his team-mate, Max Verstappen, ended up winning the drivers' championship.

Furthermore, the 285-point gap that existed between them in the standings also cost Red Bull massively in the constructors' championship, with the team ending up third behind both Ferrari and champions McLaren.

Sergio Perez endured a rough 2024 season

Perez finished well behind team-mate Max Verstappen in 2024

As a result of his underperformance, Red Bull revealed at the end of the 2024 season that the Mexican was set to take a 'sabbatical' and that he would not be driving for the team this season.

Liam Lawson swiftly replaced him, with Isack Hadjar stepping up from Formula 2 to fill the vacancy at Visa Cash App RB.

Will Sergio Perez return to F1?

With all seats on the 2025 grid taken, if Perez is to return to F1, it will have to be either via a mid-season sacking, or a vacancy that opens up for 2026.

Now, in a major update on the Mexican's future, his father, Antonio Perez, has suggested that the best of his son is yet to come, touting him for an 'historic' return.

"The best version of Checo Perez is yet to come, Antonio Perez declared, via Soy Motor.

"Everyone is going to be very happy and very proud.

Sergio Perez's father, Antonio

"What Checo Perez did until the past was this. What is coming will be historic, I assure you. Very big things are coming for the Perez, the only thing I tell you is that we Perez have not abandoned Formula 1."

The above comments from Perez's father certainly suggest that a comeback to the grid in the future is not off the cards.

With an extra team set to join the grid in 2026 in the General Motors/Cadillac entry, there are already two vacancies open for next season.

