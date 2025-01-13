F1 team set for PRIVATE test with new driver lineup
A Formula 1 team will be carrying out a private test for their brand new driver lineup this week, with one youngster needing as much time in the cockpit as possible.
Unlike in 2024, the 2025 grid has been shaken up with an injection of young talent, with five youngsters signing up for drives this season.
Among those talents is Ollie Bearman who, despite having never competed in a full season of F1, no longer counts as a rookie according to the FIA's definition, having competed in three grands prix in 2024.
The 19-year-old has signed with Haas for 2025 but served as a reserve driver for Ferrari as well last season, stepping in for a recovering Carlos Sainz and impressing at the Saudi Arabian GP.
The British racer then covered for former Haas driver Kevin Magnussen on two occasions, with the Danish star serving a race ban in Baku and being taken ill in Sao Paulo.
Haas reveal new driver test
As Bearman and new team-mate Ocon prepare for their first season with Haas, the pair have taken to the track in a private test alongside Ritomo Miyata in Jerez, Spain.
The trio are set to test previous Haas cars this week on January 15th and 16th, Bearman taking to the wheel of the VF-23 on Wednesday and Ocon on Thursday.
As a result of the team's partnership with Toyota, Miyata, who races for Toyota GAZOO, will then finish the running on both days.
Hitting the track for the first time this year 🙌🏁— MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) January 13, 2025
Our first-ever TPC test takes place this week in Jerez, Spain! Ollie, Esteban and Toyota GAZOO Racing driver Ritomo Miyata will be running the VF-23 👊#HaasF1 #F1 | @OllieBearman @OconEsteban @M_Ritmo pic.twitter.com/9vqu6UOV7e
