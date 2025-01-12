Former Ricciardo boss opens up on 'overthinking' star

Daniel Ricciardo's former VCARB Formula 1 boss Alan Permane has opened up on conversations with the star driver.

The popular Australian was cut from the team mid-season, getting replaced by fellow antipodean Liam Lawson after falling short of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda's performance level.

It was the second time in the Australian's career that he had been axed, having been released early from his McLaren contract at the end of the 2022 season and replaced by Oscar Piastri.

A second F1 axing at VCARB has probably led to an end to his career in the sport, stating recently that he was 'done' when asked about rumours linking him to a move to the new Cadillac outfit.

Why was Ricciardo sacked from F1?

Now, a frank assessment of his final few months in the sport has been offered by VCARB sporting director Alan Permane, suggesting talks to resolve the issues he was having that Tsunoda was not were taking place.

Ricciardo is an eight-time grand prix winner, and scored 32 podium finishes across 14 seasons in the sport.

"Honestly no," Permane told Autosport when asked if they knew why Ricciardo struggled so much with the team's 2024 car.

"I don’t know and he doesn’t either. We sat down and talked, tried to figure it out. I was certainly worried that he was overthinking things - he was concerned about the tyres, that they couldn’t cope with the speed he would be asking of them.

"It felt like he was using his huge experience to second-guess things that potentially weren’t correct, because Yuki wasn’t and he was driving as quick as he could and it was working."

