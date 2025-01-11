F1 chief issues official statement as team EXIT addressed

Williams chief James Vowles has spoken in an official statement after an exit from the team was announced.

It was confirmed this week that 21-year-old Franco Colapinto had been signed by Alpine on a long-term deal, with the Argentine racer set to be their reserve driver heading into 2025.

Colapinto was given his chance in F1 by Williams this season, replacing Logan Sargeant after the Dutch Grand Prix. However, although he did quite well during his time in the sport, the team had no vacancy for him this year.

That was the case having already snapped up Carlos Sainz following his Ferrari exit to partner Alex Albon over the next couple of seasons.

Franco Colapinto impressed after replacing Logan Sargeant

Franco Colapinto has opted to make the move to Alpine

Franco Colapinto exits Alpine

Vowles had suggested that the 21-year-old Argentine may remain with the Grove-based outfit for 2025 as a reserve driver, but with Sainz and Albon contracted with the team until at least the end of 2026, a chance to get back onto the grid in the near future was an unlikely prospect.

Therefore, Colapinto has opted to join Alpine as their test and reserve driver, with another 21-year-old in Jack Doohan now under immense pressure heading into his first full-time seat on the F1 grid.

Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore has confirmed that, although Pierre Gasly and Doohan will start the 2025 season, Doohan in particular must hit the ground running, or risk being replaced.

Now, Vowles has issued a statement on Colapinto's departure from the team, suggesting that he is excited to see the Argentine's career progress with Alpine, whom he has signed with on a multi-year deal.

"Muchos Gracias, Franco," Vowles said in a post on his X page.

"It has been a pleasure watching you grow and develop, not only as a driver, but as a person.

"From joining our Driver Academy in 2023 to rounding out the 2024 season as a multiple point-scoring Formula 1 driver. I can’t wait to watch you continue to shine."

It has been a pleasure watching you grow and develop, not only as a driver, but as a person. From joining our Driver Academy in 2023 to rounding out the 2024 season as a multiple point-scoring Formula 1 driver. I can’t wait to watch you continue to… pic.twitter.com/Icla1a2lQz — James Vowles (@JV_F1) January 9, 2025

Related