Verstappen rivals WARNS F1 champ over FIA rules

Max Verstappen has been handed a huge warning by one of his Formula 1 rivals ahead of the 2025 season.

The Dutchman won his fourth straight drivers' title in 2024, having claimed the title of fastest man alive from Lewis Hamilton.

The 27-year-old's F1 team didn't display as much prowess in the constructors' championship, however, failing to beat Ferrari and McLaren overall and finishing a disappointing P3 in 2024.

Much of this disappointment came as a result of Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez consistently underperforming, finishing the season with two DNFs in a row.

Following the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Red Bull opted to sack Perez, instead replacing him with junior driver Liam Lawson in the hope that the Kiwi racer can help strengthen their chances as a team next season against the strong driver lineups at Ferrari and McLaren.

Charles Leclerc will be joined by new Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Red Bull went through the painstaking process of choosing a new team-mate for Max Verstappen in 2025

Leclerc confident of Verstappen challenge

Whilst reigning constructors' champions McLaren have opted to keep their strong driver duo, Ferrari have made a monumental switch, with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton entering their ranks to race alongside Leclerc.

The Monegasque driver showed championship potential in 2024, stealing a stunning victory in front of the Tifosi at Monza and finally breaking the Monaco curse by winning his iconic home GP.

What was perhaps more telling however was Leclerc's victory at the US GP, where he quietly came home in first place as the crowd focused on action further back in the order.

The race in Austin sparked huge controversy over Verstappen's driving style, with a late FIA penalty to rival Lando Norris leading to much discussion over the Red Bull star's attitude on track.

Max Verstappen managed to avoid a penalty at the US GP

Now, Leclerc has told RacingNews365 that where necessary, he feels he can match Verstappen's aggressive driving style.

"You've got to pick your battles, and I feel like Max knows how to adapt to different situations, and we've seen it [in 2024]," Leclerc said.

"There were moments where he was not aggressive, but when the end of the season arrived, and Lando was coming back there, you could see him play with the rules a lot more, and I feel like I've got that in me.

"I know that whenever big things will be at stake, when it will be the moment to take those risks with the right people, I'll go for it.

"But that's also why I've always enjoyed racing with Max, the mentality of the driver is a big part. We've known each other for a long time, and so it is always more exciting when we're fighting together.”

