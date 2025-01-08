close global

F1 star hits out at 'lack of credit' after Red Bull snub

Yuki Tsunoda has opened up on being overlooked for a spot in the Red Bull senior team alongside Max Verstappen.

The Japanese driver has been racing for Red Bull's junior team - previously AlphaTauri, now VCARB - for four seasons without getting a promotion to the prime role.

During that time, Tsunoda has come a long way, improving not only his driving on track, but his aggression and demeanour behind the wheel, with foul-mouthed rants a regular part of Tsunoda's early seasons in the sport.

Since Pierre Gasly's exit at the end of 2022, Tsunoda has coped well with whomever Red Bull have thrown at him. Whether it be Nyck de Vries, Daniel Ricciardo, or even Liam Lawson, Tsunoda has often looked the stronger driver.

Yuki Tsunoda is set for another season at VCARB in 2025
Yuki Tsunoda got the better of Daniel Ricciardo during their time as team-mates

Yuki Tsunoda on Red Bull snub

Despite that, whenever a vacancy looked as though it would open up at the main Red Bull team, it was often Ricciardo, or other names, who were linked, and not the 24-year-old.

And, now that Perez has finally been ousted, Red Bull have opted to put Lawson in the car next to Max Verstappen next season despite the Kiwi's vast inexperience compared to Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver claims he knows why this has happened, however, stating that he still feels mistakes made in his first year in the sport are costing him.

"I think that part of it is kind of my fault because I wasn't really able to perform straight away in the first year," Tsunoda told Autosport. "It creates a bit of an image of who I am.

Yuki Tsunoda is set for a fifth season at VCARB

"Even though I was performing well [in 2024], I feel like I didn't get really get credit as much as probably other drivers get, but it is what it is. I just naturally, just keep what I'm doing and performing well and just prove them wrong.

"I just try to give them fewer excuses or reasons why I am not in the seat.

"So, I just focus on what I can control, those things other than that, just accept the situation. I'm sure I can do a better job than what they are thinking."

If correct, it is pretty damning if Red Bull and their hierarchy cannot overlook Tsunoda's early mishaps in F1, particularly given his clear development in 2024.

Brutal comments made by Christian Hornerfollowing news that Tsunoda had been overlooked for promotion, however, do put the Japanese driver's long-term future in the Red Bull driver pool in doubt.

