Red Bull boss speaks out on Verstappen exit

Christian Horner has spoken out on the possibility of Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull, as rumours about his future continue.

The Dutchman won his fourth straight Formula 1 title in 2024, but the road to championship number four was a bumpy one as a number of key team members departed and the RB20 struggled on the track.

Though the team dominated in 2023, rivals McLaren and Ferrari gave them a much tougher challenge last season, with Lando Norris even putting up a title challenge, albeit one that came up short in the end.

Not only did Red Bull lose their dominance, but Lewis Hamilton's exit from Mercedes also left a vacancy to be filled, with Verstappen constantly linked throughout the season before Kimi Antonelli was snapped up by the Silver Arrows for 2025.

Max Verstappen won his fourth drivers' title in 2024

Max Verstappen was linked with Mercedes throughout 2024

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Mercedes are not the only team that have been linked with a potential swoop for the four-time champion, either.

Aston Martin recently landed F1 technical guru Adrian Newey following his Red Bull departure and some reports have linked the Silverstone-based outfit with an audacious bid to sign Verstappen in the future.

Red Bull chief Horner is adamant, however, that Verstappen will not have any desire to go elsewhere provided Red Bull do their job and provide him with a competitive car, issuing a clear statement on his future.

"Max has always been crystal clear with the team," Horner explained to Autosport.

Christian Horner is confident Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull

"His commitment has been unwavering. He enjoys the people that he trusts and the people that he works with and enjoys very much being a part of this team.

"Of course, with the talent that he has, I'm sure he's on every team principal’s Christmas wish list. That’s inevitable.

"But, as long as we can continue to provide him with a competitive car and an environment that he enjoys racing in, I don't see any desire for him to be anywhere else."

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the 2028 season.

