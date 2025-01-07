Hamilton takes victory over Verstappen in HUGE F1 deal

Max Verstappen's status as the best remunerated driver in Formula 1 has taken a big hit.

The Dutchman's biggest rivalry in his storied career has been with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and it's that pair who are going head to head once again in contract terms.

Verstappen is the reigning champion heading into 2025 having scooped a fourth consecutive drivers' crown in 2024, with Hamilton having scooped six championships between 2014 and 2020.

Former Mercedes star Nico Rosberg is the only other driver to register a title in the above period, stealing the 2016 championship away from Hamilton after a fierce inter-team battle at the Silver Arrows that season.

Max Verstappen was crowned a four-time F1 champion in 2024

Lewis Hamilton won six drivers' championships with Mercedes

What is Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari salary?

According to Forbes, Verstappen was the top earner in 2024, taking home an overall figure of $75 million including salary and bonuses.

Hamilton came home second in this data reveal, with Forbes claiming that the seven-time champion took home $57 million as part of his Mercedes contract in 2024 — a $55 million salary with a further $2 million in bonuses.

The next driver in third was significantly behind, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking home a salary of $12 million and bonuses of $23 million for an overall figure of $35 million.

However, according to Forbes, Hamilton's Ferrari deal has changed everything.

In their report, the outlet claims that whilst Verstappen is the top dog on track heading into 2025, he is no longer the highest earner, with Hamilton's Ferrari salary expected to usurp the amount that the Dutchman is currently earning at Red Bull.

