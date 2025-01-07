close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton takes victory over Verstappen in HUGE F1 deal

Hamilton takes victory over Verstappen in HUGE F1 deal

Hamilton takes victory over Verstappen in HUGE F1 deal

Hamilton takes victory over Verstappen in HUGE F1 deal

Max Verstappen's status as the best remunerated driver in Formula 1 has taken a big hit.

The Dutchman's biggest rivalry in his storied career has been with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, and it's that pair who are going head to head once again in contract terms.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Verstappen is the reigning champion heading into 2025 having scooped a fourth consecutive drivers' crown in 2024, with Hamilton having scooped six championships between 2014 and 2020.

Former Mercedes star Nico Rosberg is the only other driver to register a title in the above period, stealing the 2016 championship away from Hamilton after a fierce inter-team battle at the Silver Arrows that season.

Max Verstappen was crowned a four-time F1 champion in 2024
Lewis Hamilton won six drivers' championships with Mercedes

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

What is Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari salary?

According to Forbes, Verstappen was the top earner in 2024, taking home an overall figure of $75 million including salary and bonuses.

Hamilton came home second in this data reveal, with Forbes claiming that the seven-time champion took home $57 million as part of his Mercedes contract in 2024 — a $55 million salary with a further $2 million in bonuses.

The next driver in third was significantly behind, with McLaren's Lando Norris taking home a salary of $12 million and bonuses of $23 million for an overall figure of $35 million.

However, according to Forbes, Hamilton's Ferrari deal has changed everything.

In their report, the outlet claims that whilst Verstappen is the top dog on track heading into 2025, he is no longer the highest earner, with Hamilton's Ferrari salary expected to usurp the amount that the Dutchman is currently earning at Red Bull.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Formula 1 Nico Rosberg Forbes
Wolff admits Verstappen fear over Hamilton replacement
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff admits Verstappen fear over Hamilton replacement

  • 3 uur geleden
Verstappen issues definitive statement on Red Bull future
Latest F1 News

Verstappen issues definitive statement on Red Bull future

  • Yesterday 01:00

Latest News

F1 Off The Track

Hamilton celebrates HUGE NFL win

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton takes victory over Verstappen in HUGE F1 deal

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Verstappen names ONE THING keeping him at Red Bull

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Wolff admits Verstappen fear over Hamilton replacement

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

F1 legend opens up on SHOCK team exit

  • Today 18:30
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull chief opens door for star driver signing

  • Today 17:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x