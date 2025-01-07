close global

Ricciardo BOOSTED by Verstappen admission

Despite his struggles in 2024, which ultimately led to his exit from Formula 1, Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a lifeline by Max Verstappen.

The Australian was a shadow of his former self when driving for Red Bull's junior team last year, having replaced Nyck de Vries in 2023.

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Throughout the season, Ricciardo was consistently outpaced by his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who acquired the main bulk of points at VCARB, only enhancing replacement rumours.

However, it was not until Singapore that Ricciardo was officially let go, and was replaced by Red Bull bound star Liam Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo endured a disappointing return to F1
Daniel Ricciardo was axed after the 2024 Singapore GP

Verstappen gives Ricciardo major boost

Following his return to the Red Bull family in 2023, Ricciardo targeted a return to the top team on the basis that Sergio Perez failed to perform.

Whilst Perez’s struggles did materialise in 2024, Ricciardo did not demonstrate his previous ability or that he was the right choice to replace the Mexican driver.

However, the 35-year-old has received a major boost from his former team-mate Verstappen, as he assessed who his best team-mate has been over his Red Bull career.

Verstappen has raced alongside a variety of drivers including Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon and Perez, all of which he has dominated, and recently described Ricciardo as the best of them all during their time as team-mates from 2016 until 2018.

Discussing his former team-mate in an interview with Blick, Verstappen revealed he learnt the most from Ricciardo as team-mates.

“Definitely Daniel Ricciardo, I was able to learn the most from him. I absorbed a lot and incorporated it into my experiences,” Verstappen said.

READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip

