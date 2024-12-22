Former Spice Girl in EMOTIONAL statement on Christian Horner

Geri Horner has put out an emotional statement on social media about her husband, Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

The latter has been at the head of the famous Formula 1 team for the best part of two decades, helping to bring a combined 14 drivers' and constructors' titles back to their Milton Keynes base.

However, his position during 2024 came under threat, when he was placed under investigation following accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague, allegations he consistently denied.

Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing by the internal investigation, but the turbulence surrounding his position led to arguments within the team, with Jos Verstappen publicly calling on Horner to lose his job, and Helmut Marko holding clear-the-air talks with Horner early on in the season.

Red Bull celebrated Max Verstappen's championship in Vegas

Christian and Geri Horner have been married since 2015

Horner awarded a CBE

Despite the off-track turmoil, which was further compounded by the exits of design genius Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull did manage drivers' championship success in 2024 through star man Max Verstappen.

On a personal level for Horner, the year also saw him being awarded with a CBE for his services to motorsport, picking up the award at a formal ceremony earlier this week.

Now, Horner's wife Geri - a former Spice Girls star - has taken to Instagram to celebrate her husband's award given to him by King Charles.

In the social media post, Geri, whose surname was originally Halliwell, wrote: "Today I had the honour of accompanying @christianhorner as he was made a Commander of the British Empire by his Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace.

"As a family, we are all incredibly proud of everything you have achieved in your 20 years @redbullracing and I know the team feel the same.

"You are a leader, an innovator and a pathfinder and this distinction is a reflection of your dedication and services to motorsport. Congratulations!"

