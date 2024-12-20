Verstappen in emotional tribute after Red Bull release

Max Verstappen has spoken out about Red Bull's decision to remove Sergio Perez from their driver lineup for 2025.

The Mexican star spent four years racing for the team alongside Verstappen, winning five races in that time but declining dramatically over the last 18 months.

Perez’s failure to deliver consistently for Red Bull cost them in the constructors’ where they placed third, despite Verstappen’s stunning victory in the drivers’ championship.

Liam Lawson has since been confirmed as Perez’s replacement at Red Bull for 2025, as the team paid tribute to the 34-year-old.

Liam Lawson will drive alongside Max Verstappen in 2025

Verstappen responds to Perez Red Bull axe

While Perez’s 2024 season may have overshadowed his F1 career, he will always be remembered for the instrumental role he played in Red Bull’s championship success over the years.

The Mexican aided Red Bull to their constructors’ trophies in 2022 and 2023, and even placed second overall in the latter season.

Perez has also acquired five wins with Red Bull since he joined in 2021, including one of the most prestigious F1 victories at the Monaco Grand Prix.

However, Perez's abilities came to the forefront during Verstappen’s title fight with Lewis Hamilton in 2021, where he produced an incredible defensive drive against the seven-time world champion in Abu Dhabi.

Perez may not have been the fastest team-mate against Verstappen, but the driver pairing has been largely harmonious for Red Bull and ensured the Dutchman could claim four consecutive world titles.

Following the announcement that Perez would be leaving Red Bull, Verstappen issued an emotional statement and thanked his former team-mate for their partnership over the years.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure driving alongside you. We’ve had some amazing moments together that I’ll always remember. Thank you, Checo!” Verstappen wrote on his Instagram page.

