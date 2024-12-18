Geri Horner sends powerful message at live event

Geri Horner, former Spice Girl and wife of Red Bull Formula 1 boss Christian Horner, has spoken powerfully at a big event.

The pop star was caught up in a scandal earlier this year when her husband was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a female colleague.

Horner consistently denied the claims, and was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation carried out by the 2023 constructors' champions.

Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate behaviour earlier this year

Geri Horner has continued to stand by the Red Bull boss

Horner defiant amid ongoing speculation

Geri has been spotted alongside her husband at a number of events throughout the year, including the Goodwood Revival Festival, where the pair watched son Monty take to the track.

The 52-year-old was also present to watch the 51-year-old receive his CBE from King Charles for his services to motorsport, and was in attendance at this week's 2024 FIA Awards in Rwanda.

But it was the former singer who took centre stage at the Royal Albert Hall recently, as she read All My Life I've Belonged to No Man by Flora Tristan during a star-studded edition of Letters Live, an annual event at which actors and cultural icons read thought-provoking, funny or dramatic letters to the audience.

Horner has endured a difficult campaign both on and off the track

"I think at least one person in here tonight needs to hear this letter," Horner said, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Reading the letter, she began: "A superior woman must be superior with everyone and in all circumstances.

"As for declarations of love, I received hundreds of them, I have the huge misfortune of being a pretty woman.

"‘I no longer get cross with those who behave badly, though it pains me."

