F1 team set to announce first woman for KEY role

A Formula 1 team is set to announce a new appointment for the 2025 season, handing a trailblazer a key role.

A number of drivers are set to move teams over the off-season, a contrast to last winter when the grid stayed exactly the same.

F1 will boast at least four rookies next season, with Kimi Antonelli replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes whilst the seven-time world champion makes his long-awaited debut with Ferrari.

Furthermore, F2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto will step up to Sauber, Jack Doohan will compete for Alpine and Ollie Bearman will finally jump into a full-time drive with Haas.

Ollie Bearman will compete for Haas in 2025

Esteban Ocon made his Haas debut with engineer Laura Muller in Abu Dhabi

Haas set to make historic change in 2025

Not only will the American team welcome Bearman in 2024, but also Esteban Ocon who arrives from Alpine.

The Frenchman made a shock early exit from the team prior to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Doohan replaced the race winner.

In return, Ocon debuted with Haas during the end of season test at Yas Marina, where he was spotted with the woman tipped to be his new race engineer.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Laura Müller is set to become Ocon’s new race engineer and would make her the first woman to undertake this role.

The German engineer has worked at Haas since 2022 as their performance engineer, but is expected to leave following her new appointment.

Prior to F1, Müller was a race engineer for Audi's Abt team in DTM where she worked alongside racing driver Sophia Flörsch throughout 2021.

