Red Bull chief hits out at 'NONSENSE' Perez reports

Key Red Bull figure Helmut Marko has spoken out about reports on Sergio Perez's future at the Formula 1 team.

The Mexican could only finish eighth in the drivers' championship, driving the same RB20 as his title-winning team-mate Max Verstappen, which tanked the team's chances of winning the constructors' crown.

Perez has not achieved a podium finish since April at the Chinese Grand Prix, and finished the season on a run of just 13 points from the final nine events of the season.

Red Bull surrendered their constructors' championship crown as a result, finishing down in third behind both McLaren and Ferrari.

Sergio Perez could be on his way out of the door at Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner are weighing up Red Bull's 2025 lineup

Will Sergio Perez continue with Red Bull?

At the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi, Marko revealed that there would be discussions between the Red Bull hierarchy to try and figure out a solution for their 2025 driver lineup.

Perez has been with the team since 2021, but has not managed to win a race since the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in April of that year.

The Mexican signed a new contract with Red Bull at the start of the 2024 season, and is currently contracted until 2026, but speculation surrounding his future has only got louder since the end of the season.

Now, Marko has suggested that a solution will be announced this week, slamming rumours about the financial implications of sacking Perez.

"We will be announcing news in the next few days about what the driver pairing will look like next year," the Austrian said in his Speedweek column.

"There is a lot of speculation and transfer fees are being mentioned that are complete nonsense."

