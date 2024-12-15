FIA release NEW details on 2026 changes

The FIA have released a new look at their plans for Formula 1 in 2026 on their social media account.

Before then though, teams and fans alike are set for a blistering 2025 season, with Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull all expected to be in contention for wins and the championship.

On top of this, there looks to be a wide open championship battle on the cards, with seven different drivers claiming more than one race victory in 2024, and Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes all closing the gap to the previously dominant Red Bull team.

McLaren even ended up beating the Milton Keynes-based outfit to the constructors' championship title, thanks to star drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The 2026 season will feature some huge changes

The FIA revealed the initial concepts back in June

FIA reveal new 2026 concepts

While 2025 is so hotly anticipated, 2026 remains a bit of an unknown, with huge regulation changes sweeping into the sport that could potentially spark a complete reshuffle of the competitive order.

Red Bull will start to use their own power units thanks to a new partnership with Ford powertrains, Audi will take over the current Sauber-owned team, while Aston Martin will be powered by Honda with an Adrian Newey-influenced car design set to be rolled out for the first time.

Meanwhile, a new F1 team will join the grid in GM/Cadillac, who will use Ferrari engines for their first few years in the sport.

Now, the FIA have unveiled a more refined concept for the 2026 cars, with a real change to the initial concepts that were revealed back in June.

The more-detailed concepts of the smaller, lighter 2026 cars were revealed on the governing body's X page, with a real emphasis on how the new front and rear wing designs will look.

The FIA World Motor Sport Council has approved a refined version of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 concept. #FIA #F1 pic.twitter.com/Epn7kfdbgC — FIA (@fia) December 12, 2024

