Norris hit with GAME-CHANGING FIA penalty in huge title swing

McLaren were hit with a massive blow in their bid for the Formula 1 constructors' title on Sunday, with Lando Norris receiving a massive penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix.

The Brit was investigated by the FIA for not lifting off the throttle under yellow flags, before being handed a 10-second stop-go penalty.

The 25-year-old failed to slow his McLaren under the yellow-flagged conditions during what became a hectic race in Qatar, with the FIA requesting he carry out a stop/go penalty, a severe decision that saw Norris rejoin the race at the back of the pack.

During a weekend where McLaren had high hopes of taking home the constructors' title, Norris' penalty ensured the unlikelihood of that, the championship fight instead heading right to the line.

At the final race of the season next weekend, McLaren and Ferrari will be battling it out to take home the 2024 constructors' title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Norris Qatar GP penalty delays constructors' championship

Norris' 10-second stop/go penalty meant that McLaren's chances of taking home the team championship were slashed in Qatar.

Norris himself appeared baffled at the decision, responding over team radio mid-race: "For what?" when told he had been handed a penalty.

Whilst the British star could only manage a P10 finish, scraping into the points, his team-mate Oscar Piastri secured another podium for the constructors' leaders, signalling the success of what could have been had Norris not been handed the penalty.

With Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finishing P2 and P6 at the Lusail circuit, the fight is certainly not over from the Scuderia just yet, just 31 points now separating the two teams.

