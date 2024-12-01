close global

Hamilton and Sainz PUNCTURE after bizarre FIA inaction at Qatar Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's Qatar Grand Prix went from bad to worse in the middle of the race, picking up a puncture on debris.

A wing mirror fell off a car on the main straight, but the race director chose to simply have yellow flags waved down the straight for several laps as the mirror continued to lie prone on the track.

Valtteri Bottas hit the wing mirror and smashed it to pieces, appearing to sustain no damage, unlike his Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, who hit the jagged debris.

The Mercedes star received a puncture after hitting the debris on the main straight, with Sainz's Ferrari also damaged and both drivers headed into the pits.

A safety car was eventually deployed as a result of the debris, however the damage was already done for Hamilton who dropped all the way down to P16.

More to follow...

