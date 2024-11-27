Ricciardo backed for SHOCK F1 return

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been backed to make a shock comeback to the paddock in a surprise new role.

Given his huge popularity in F1, it was to the disappointment of many that Ricciardo found himself out of a seat in September following his axing by Visa Cash App RB.

VCARB and parent team Red Bull decided they had seen enough of Ricciardo — who had struggled to find consistency since his return to the sport in 2023 — and instead wanted to take a look at Liam Lawson, who is now driving for the team until the end of 2024.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced at RB in September by Liam Lawson

The eight-time race winner has likely featured in F1 for the last time

Will Daniel Ricciardo return to F1?

Since discovering he was to be replaced by Liam Lawson, Ricciardo has been enjoying life away from the track as he takes a break from racing.

The eight-time race winner has remained tight-lipped on his future, but now, former F1 driver and occasional FIA steward Johnny Herbert has tipped the Aussie for a career in punditry.

Speaking to Flashscore USA, Herbert said: “Daniel Ricciardo [would be my pick to join the F1 Sky team],"

Johnny Herbert has backed Ricciardo for a punditry role

"He has the experience, the smiley face, is telegenic, and is very popular - he has a nice demeanor and a very good way of sharing the experience that he has had.

"He has had good and bad times too. All those experiences are what people want to hear about.

"Daniel would be a good addition.”

Whether or not a career in punditry appeals to Ricciardo remains to be seen.

One thing that does seem certain, however, is that given the Aussie's immense popularity and talent, he is certain to have plenty of offers next season, both on track and off it.

READ MORE: Perez's Red Bull future takes SHOCK twist in Ricciardo comparison

Related