F1 team announce EXCITING change for Las Vegas GP

A Formula 1 team have announced a major change to their car ahead of this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The final US race of the season could be the title decider, with Max Verstappen mathematically capable of sealing the drivers' title on Saturday night on the strip.

READ MORE: Controversial FIA steward declares F1 championship OVER

The 2023 edition of the race was won by Red Bull star Verstappen on his way to a third world championship, beating Charles Leclerc to victory in an Elvis Presley-themed race suit.

Verstappen's car also looked different in Las Vegas, with Red Bull having run a fan-designed livery for the event.

F1 returns to Las Vegas this weekend

Max Verstappen won the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix

READ MORE: Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV

Kick Sauber reveal Las Vegas GP livery

Now, ahead of the 2024 race, another F1 team have announced that they will be running a special livery for the race.

After teasing a livery change with cryptic clues on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kick Sauber have now confirmed a new look in collaboration with their sponsor Stake.

The team say that their new livery is a 'symbol of the team's unwavering spirit' and that it is designed to show that 'this team doesn't give up until the very end, no matter what challenges are thrown in front of it'.

In an official statement, Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi said: "We take every race as an opportunity, on and off track, and that includes maximising returns for our partners and continuing delivering exceptional value for them as well,"

“Stake has always helped us create some impressive one-off designs and this is no different.

“Our special livery for Las Vegas is more than just a design – it’s a representation of our team’s ethos and of Stake’s philosophy.

“We push forward with relentless passion, just as this city does, and we’re excited to showcase our fiery spirit on one of the most thrilling stages in motorsport.”

The cards have been dealt… we’re bringing the heat in Vegas 💚🔥 pic.twitter.com/xOE4Dg5pM1 — Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber (@stakef1team_ks) November 18, 2024

Kick Sauber will certainly be hoping that a new-look car can somehow bring about some added performance or luck after their terrible 2024 season to date.

With just three rounds of the season remaining, the Hinwil-based outfit sit bottom of the constructors' standings and remain the only team yet to score a point this season.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close

Related