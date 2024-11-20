F1 star backed for Red Bull drive after team axe

Red Bull have been tipped to pick up an axed Formula 1 driver's contract in free agency after he was let go earlier this month.

The reigning constructors' champions have been struggling to get performance out of their second driver this season, with Sergio Perez down in eighth place in the drivers' standings.

Perez's father recently provided an update on his son's future with the team, confidently stating he believes the 34-year-old will continue to race for Red Bull for the next two years.

Regardless of the contract, team advisor Helmut Marko openly admitted that the team are assessing both RB drivers to weigh up whether Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson would provide better results in 2025 alongside Verstappen.

Whilst. the Dutchman looks set to secure his fourth consecutive drivers' title, Red Bull's hopes of retaining the constructors' championship have been crushed, with Ferrari and McLaren now both ahead of them in the standings.

Both RB drivers are reportedly being considered to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Christian Horner have been weighing up Red Bull's 2025 driver duo

F1 pundit backs shock driver for Red Bull seat

With just three races left in the 2024 season, it looks highly unlikely that Red Bull will axe Perez immediately, as they previously proved they are not afraid to do following the brutal process they undertook in sacking Daniel Ricciardo.

In a discussion during The Fast and the Curious podcast, F1 broadcaster and pundit Jennie Gow revealed who would be her pick for the illustrious seat alongside Verstappen.

Valtteri Bottas was axed from current team Sauber in favour of a fresh 2025 lineup

"Could anyone succeed in that team [Red Bull]?

"I don’t know and that’s why I say Bottas because I think he could take that pressure. He’s got that Australian vibe to him now doesn’t he of like ‘I don’t really give a damn’."

"It would be like ‘I don’t care about what people are saying because I know I’m a good driver and I’ll sit in that car and do anything you want."

Bottas previously proved himself as what many would argue to be the ideal number two driver, assisting Lewis Hamilton for five years at Mercedes, his efforts contributing to the Silver Arrows securing the constructors' championship title every year that he raced with them between 2017 and 2021.

