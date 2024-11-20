F1 star backed for Red Bull drive after team axe
F1 star backed for Red Bull drive after team axe
Red Bull have been tipped to pick up an axed Formula 1 driver's contract in free agency after he was let go earlier this month.
The reigning constructors' champions have been struggling to get performance out of their second driver this season, with Sergio Perez down in eighth place in the drivers' standings.
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close
Perez's father recently provided an update on his son's future with the team, confidently stating he believes the 34-year-old will continue to race for Red Bull for the next two years.
Regardless of the contract, team advisor Helmut Marko openly admitted that the team are assessing both RB drivers to weigh up whether Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson would provide better results in 2025 alongside Verstappen.
Whilst. the Dutchman looks set to secure his fourth consecutive drivers' title, Red Bull's hopes of retaining the constructors' championship have been crushed, with Ferrari and McLaren now both ahead of them in the standings.
READ MORE: Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
F1 pundit backs shock driver for Red Bull seat
With just three races left in the 2024 season, it looks highly unlikely that Red Bull will axe Perez immediately, as they previously proved they are not afraid to do following the brutal process they undertook in sacking Daniel Ricciardo.
In a discussion during The Fast and the Curious podcast, F1 broadcaster and pundit Jennie Gow revealed who would be her pick for the illustrious seat alongside Verstappen.
"Could anyone succeed in that team [Red Bull]?
"I don’t know and that’s why I say Bottas because I think he could take that pressure. He’s got that Australian vibe to him now doesn’t he of like ‘I don’t really give a damn’."
"It would be like ‘I don’t care about what people are saying because I know I’m a good driver and I’ll sit in that car and do anything you want."
Bottas previously proved himself as what many would argue to be the ideal number two driver, assisting Lewis Hamilton for five years at Mercedes, his efforts contributing to the Silver Arrows securing the constructors' championship title every year that he raced with them between 2017 and 2021.
READ MORE: Red Bull team RELEGATED following FIA announcement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Las Vegas GP F1 fans must be aware of curfew which affected 2023
- 16 minutes ago
Las Vegas set for F1 FINALE in 2025
- 1 uur geleden
F1 star backed for Red Bull drive after team axe
- 3 uur geleden
Zak Brown delivers controversial response over F1 issue
- Today 03:00
Ricciardo BACK behind the wheel as axed star supports Red Bull driver
- Today 01:00
Hamilton announces Vegas release with musical collab
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec