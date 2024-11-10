Wolff reveals GHOSTING by rival team boss
Toto Wolff has revealed that he was ghosted by a rival Formula 1 boss over Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari.
The seven-time champion announced the stunning move early in the year, and will be taking his talents to Italy at the end of the season.
It will mean a partnership between one of the most successful drivers in Formula 1 history, and the most successful and iconic team on the F1 grid.
The stunning transfer displaced Carlos Sainz from Ferrari, who has since gone on to claim two race victories in 2024 and will join Williams on a long-term contract from 2025.
Wolff reveals shocking Hamilton transfer detail
Now, Mercedes team principal Wolff has revealed that Sainz's father had tipped him off before the 39-year-old officially told his boss about his move to Ferrari.
Hamilton's switch will bring to an end the most successful partnership in F1 history, a 12-season spell that yielded six drivers' championship for Hamilton, and eight constructors' championship titles.
Wolff has previously revealed that he was surprised by the timing of Hamilton's decision to move to Ferrari, but has now suggested that he had some time to get used to the idea of a Hamilton-less Mercedes.
"So I heard the bells ringing two weeks before," Wolff told the High Performance Podcast. "Yeah, the old man Sainz called me and said, this is what's happening.
"Then there were a few drivers' dads rang me up that didn't before. So I thought, OK…there's something going on there.
"And then I sent a text to [Ferrari boss] Fred Vasseur saying: 'You're taking our driver?' Didn't get any response. Very unusual for Fred. He's a good friend. So yeah, I saw it coming."
