NASCAR linked with SHOCK move to Saudi Arabia

The NASCAR Cup Series has been linked with swapping the US for a shock new location before the end of this decade.

NASCAR's 2024 season is set to come to an end next weekend, when the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race gets underway at the Phoenix Raceway.

Heading into the final race, Ryan Blaney currently leads the standings in the No 12 Ford, while Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick follow closely behind.

Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron is the other driver going for the championship in Sunday's season-ending event in Phoenix, in what is set to be a thrilling affair.

All 36 Cup Series races are currently held in the US

NASCAR look towards shock new location

Looking into the future, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to feature a few changes in 2025, including the emergence of the Haas Factory Team, with Cole Custer driving the No 41 car.

The series is also reportedly looking at a new location for one of its races, although it is not likely to happen until the end of the decade.

The Qiddiya Speed Park Track in Saudi Arabia is set to hold Formula 1 races in the future, with the current Saudi Arabian Grand Prix set to move from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from 2027.

That new circuit is reportedly set to be the longest and fastest F1 circuit to ever be built, and is going to be suitable for a number of different motorsport series.

Now, Sports Business Journal are reporting that NACASR are one motorsport series that are currently in discussions over holding a race at the mega resort.

NASCAR has previous of racing in countries outside of the US, with exhibition races taking place in Japan and Australia, and Canada also holding a one-off race in the past.

