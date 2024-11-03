F1 star DISQUALIFIED by FIA from Brazilian Grand Prix

Brazilian Grand Prix stewards have disqualified a driver from the race, the FIA have confirmed.

The stewards have had a busy day at Interlagos, with a number of drivers receiving penalties, plus procedural investigations being opened into Lando Norris and three other drivers from the start, as well as both Mercedes drivers from a separate incident.

Proceedings were disrupted once again 27 laps in, as the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg spun, triggering a Virtual Safety Car.

Four marshals then lifted the car up over the drain it had beached on, therefore assisting the German driver, a move which is not permitted and has landed Haas with a disqualification from the race, the FIA declaring a black flag.

