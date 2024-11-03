FIA announce Mercedes investigation after Brazilian GP mistake

The FIA have launched an investigation into Mercedes' actions before the start of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The team are accused of adjusting tyre pressures on both of their cars illegally, when the tyres were on the car before the second formation lap.

An FIA statement read: "On the grid and when the race start was aborted, between the 10 minutes and the 5 minutes signal, on car numbers 63 and 44, the tyre pressures were adjusted (pressure released) with wheels already fitted to the car,"

"As this is in contradiction to TD003 N, items 2. c) and 2. h) i., I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

More to follow...

