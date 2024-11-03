close global

F1 star OUT of Brazilian Grand Prix after qualifying smash

A top Formula 1 team has announced that it will only be running one car in the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, after a huge shunt in qualifying.

Williams were one of a number of teams whose drivers suffered in the rainy delayed qualifying session on Sunday morning, with both of their cars crashing during the session to bring out red flags.

James Vowles' outfit revealed less than an hour before lights out that Alex Albon would not be competing in the main event in Sao Paulo, whereas his team-mate Franco Colapinto would be.

More to follow

Williams Alex Albon James Vowles Brazilian Grand Prix Franco Colapinto Sao Paulo
