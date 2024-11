NASCAR Qualifying Results: Martinsville start order as drivers set for FINAL playoff shootout

Denny Hamlin has been dealt a major blow in his pursuit of a Championship 4 spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, having been unable to compete in qualifying on Saturday.

The playoff contender, and co-owner of 23XI Racing, crashed in practice after his throttle stuck open due to a big lump of rubber getting stuck in the mechanisms, and wasn't able to run at all in qualifying – leaving him starting from 37th.

Martin Truex Jr. will start from pole after setting a series of blistering laps in both parts of the qualifying session, with playoff drivers Chase Elliott and William Byron following him in second and third.

Official NASCAR Xfinity 500 start order

1. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Playoff)

3. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Playoff)

4. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

5. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

7. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

9. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (Playoff)

10. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford (Playoff)

13. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

14. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford (Playoff)

15. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

16. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Playoff)

17. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

18. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

19. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

20. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

21. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

22. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

23. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

24. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

25. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

26. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

27. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

29. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

30. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

31. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota (Playoff)

32. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

33. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

34. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35. Josh Bilicki, #66 Power Source Ford

36. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Playoff)



