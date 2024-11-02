NASCAR Qualifying Today: Martinsville 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR circus has moved on to Virginia this week, with drivers taking to the track at the Martinsville Speedway for the final chance to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

A dramatic last-lap comeback from Tyler Reddick last weekend put him into the Phoenix shootout alongside Vegas winner Joey Logano.

READ MORE: Busch team hint at NASCAR CONSPIRACY after Homestead incidents

Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and William Byron are currently the two drivers above the cut line by 29 and seven points respectively, with Kyle Larson (-7), Denny Hamlin (-18), Ryan Blaney (-38) and Chase Elliott (-43) all in desperate need of a good result – or specifically a win, in the case of the last three – to make it to Arizona with a shot at the title.

With that said, we've got all the details regarding Cup Series qualifying below, including start times and broadcast details.

Tyler Reddick won last time out

READ MORE: NASCAR Homestead-Miami Results Today: MAGICAL final lap clinches Reddick Championship 4 spot

Martinsville Xfiniti 500 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, November 2 2024) at 2pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 2pm on Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 1pm on Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 11am on Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6pm on Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 7pm on Saturday



Unfortunately and disappointingly, as per NASCAR's website, qualifying will not be available to watch live on television. However, qualifying will be available to watch on the NBC Sports App.

Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:NBC Sports App

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



READ MORE: Hamlin lays out AMBITIOUS NASCAR playoff plan despite Las Vegas struggle

Related