NASCAR Qualifying Today: Martinsville 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Martinsville 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
The NASCAR circus has moved on to Virginia this week, with drivers taking to the track at the Martinsville Speedway for the final chance to secure a spot in the Championship 4.
A dramatic last-lap comeback from Tyler Reddick last weekend put him into the Phoenix shootout alongside Vegas winner Joey Logano.
READ MORE: Busch team hint at NASCAR CONSPIRACY after Homestead incidents
Meanwhile, Christopher Bell and William Byron are currently the two drivers above the cut line by 29 and seven points respectively, with Kyle Larson (-7), Denny Hamlin (-18), Ryan Blaney (-38) and Chase Elliott (-43) all in desperate need of a good result – or specifically a win, in the case of the last three – to make it to Arizona with a shot at the title.
With that said, we've got all the details regarding Cup Series qualifying below, including start times and broadcast details.
READ MORE: NASCAR Homestead-Miami Results Today: MAGICAL final lap clinches Reddick Championship 4 spot
Martinsville Xfiniti 500 qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, November 2 2024) at 2pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 2pm on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 1pm on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 11am on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 7pm on Saturday
Unfortunately and disappointingly, as per NASCAR's website, qualifying will not be available to watch live on television. However, qualifying will be available to watch on the NBC Sports App.
Radio coverage is also available from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:NBC Sports App
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: Hamlin lays out AMBITIOUS NASCAR playoff plan despite Las Vegas struggle
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Sprint results: Brazilian Grand Prix - Norris wins after more team orders drama
- 1 uur geleden
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream
- 30 minutes ago
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Martinsville 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- 2 uur geleden
FIA issue TRIPLE penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 3 uur geleden
F1 2024 Sprint Race Today: Brazilian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Race Today: Start times, schedule and TV
- Today 13:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec