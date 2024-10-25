close global

Ricciardo offers potential CRYPTIC CLUE on future following f1 axe

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has offered a potential cryptic clue on his racing future in an intriguing social media video.

Ricciardo has been the talk of the F1 world in recent weeks following his axing from RB, with Red Bull opting to replace him with Liam Lawson for the remainder of 2024.

Ricciardo now faces a future outside of the sport, with limited options remaining in F1 for the 2025 season.

Although media opportunities could present themselves, Ricciardo's racing days could be numbered - at least in F1.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed from F1 after the Singapore GP
Liam Lawson has replaced Daniel Ricciardo

What will Daniel Ricciardo do after F1?

With an F1 comeback unlikely for Ricciardo, attention turns to what the Aussie will do with his career after the sport.

A jump across the pond to American racing series NASCAR and IndyCar have been tipped as eventual destinations for Ricciardo, although he is yet to confirm whether this will be the case.

The former Red Bull star has been tipped by team boss Christian Horner, to have a career in front of the camera whether that is his own documentary or on a broadcast.

However, Ricciardo has no intention of announcing his next career move yet, and has instead enjoyed some downtime since leaving F1.

In his latest post on Instagram, Ricciardo uploaded a light-hearted video of him singing along to Singing In Bloom by Neck Deep in the car with his friend.

One of the lyrics of the song is “I can do this on my own”, perhaps a hint to going solo after his axing from F1, and that he is doing just fine in his life after Red Bull.

