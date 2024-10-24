Acting superstar makes HUGE NASCAR participation announcement

US actor Frankie Muniz has made a shock career switch, making the announcement that he will race full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series from next season.

The 38-year-old played Malcolm in the hit US comedy series Malcolm in the Middle, which ran between 2000-2006, and also featured Bryan Cranston.

His role in that show earned him an Emmy Award nomination, and two Golden Globe nominations, and the New Jersey-born actor has also starred in films including Agent Cody Banks and Big Fat Liar.

In recent years, however, Muniz has switched his attentions to an entirely different career.

Frankie Muniz is set to drive in the Craftsman Truck Series

Muniz switches acting for racing

Muniz drove part-time in both the Xfinity and Truck series in 2024, and has also competed in a variety of other motorsports, including the ARCA Menards Series, where in 2023 he achieved 11 top-10 finishes and one top-five.

At 38 years old, the acting superstar may be a little old for a rookie, but his first full-time NASCAR season will come in 2025, when he races with Reaume Brothers Racing in the Craftsman Truck Series.

"I don't want to say it's a long time coming, but this has been a dream of mine for forever," Muniz told PEOPLE about his announcement.

"I started with doing the open wheel route. I thought I was going to go IndyCar, kind of the Formula 1 route, but I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to try NASCAR. I wanted to do it. I grew up watching NASCAR. I was a huge fan, but it's not something I necessarily thought that I'd ever get the opportunity to do."

