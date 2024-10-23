Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces ICONIC racing return
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has sent fans wild, with the announcement of his iconic return to racing, reuniting with Budweiser once again.
The 26-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner retired from his full-time role in the series back in 2017, but has since been racing in select Xfinity Series and late model races.
Son of the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt, the 50-year-old became a fan favorite in the sport across his 19 seasons.
Now, Earnhardt Jr. has revealed that he will race his iconic No.8 Chevrolet at the end-of-season special South Carolina 400 event.
Budweiser-Earnhardt reunion set for November
Earnhardt Jr. is set to be reunited with his famed No.8 Chevy for the event that includes Late Model Stocks, Limited Late Models, Super Trucks, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Legend Cars and Bandoleros.
The NASCAR legend will partner with Budweiser once again, with the brand painting his car red in homage to the early days of his Cup Series career, when Earnhardt Jr. drove for his late father Dale Earnhardt Inc.
The iconic Budweiser-Earnhardt reunion will be seen on November 23 at the Florence Motor Speedway, although it will not be able to be watched via a traditional TV channel/network.
Earnhardt Jr. spoke of his excitement at the opportunity in a press release: "It is an incredible opportunity for me to be able to reunite with Budweiser, and the No. 8," he said.
"Budweiser and I had some great memories with that iconic scheme and number. We’ve always supported each other over the years. It’s going to be really special for me to be able to represent that brand on the racetrack again."
